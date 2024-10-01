World Qualifiers TeQ Ball Championship, Pakistan team trials completed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The trials of the Pakistan TeQ Ball team for the World Qualifiers TeQBall Championship completed here at the Qayyum sports Complex Peshawar, in which more than forty players from all over the country participated.

Pakistan will be represented in the World Championship and World TeQ Ball Tour. On this occasion, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex and Chief Coach Syed Jafar Shah, Rahat Mian Chairman Absar Welfare Foundation, Junaid Ahmed Vice President KP TeQ Ball Association, Miss Sumayyah (Swat), Akhtar Rasool General Secretary were also present.

The guests formally inaugurated the TeQ Ball trials by cutting the ribbon and playing some exhibition strokes. Under the auspices of Pakistan TeQ Federation, World Qualifiers TeQ Ball Championship Trials were held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar in which male and female players from all over the country participated.

In the participation trials, Hidayatur Rehman was selected in men's singles, Safa Marwah in women's singles, Muneem Siddiqui and Kamran Ahmed in doubles, who will represent Pakistan in the World Championship and World TeQ Ball Tour in Hungary, Romania as well as in Vietnam.