World Qualifiers TeQ Ball Championship, Pakistan Team Trials Completed
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The trials of the Pakistan TeQ Ball team for the World Qualifiers TeQBall Championship completed here at the Qayyum sports Complex Peshawar, in which more than forty players from all over the country participated.
Pakistan will be represented in the World Championship and World TeQ Ball Tour. On this occasion, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex and Chief Coach Syed Jafar Shah, Rahat Mian Chairman Absar Welfare Foundation, Junaid Ahmed Vice President KP TeQ Ball Association, Miss Sumayyah (Swat), Akhtar Rasool General Secretary were also present.
The guests formally inaugurated the TeQ Ball trials by cutting the ribbon and playing some exhibition strokes. Under the auspices of Pakistan TeQ Federation, World Qualifiers TeQ Ball Championship Trials were held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar in which male and female players from all over the country participated.
In the participation trials, Hidayatur Rehman was selected in men's singles, Safa Marwah in women's singles, Muneem Siddiqui and Kamran Ahmed in doubles, who will represent Pakistan in the World Championship and World TeQ Ball Tour in Hungary, Romania as well as in Vietnam.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Sports
-
DC Peshawar Inter-Club Volleyball Championship begins31 minutes ago
-
President’s Cup to commence from 3 October5 hours ago
-
President's Cup to commence from 3 October6 hours ago
-
Bodla achieves Guinness World Record6 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Arshad breaks Guinness World Record8 hours ago
-
Pak golfers to feature in Asian Amateur Championship9 hours ago
-
Aqib Ilyas steers Oman to 8 wickets win against Canada in T20 Tri-Nation Series10 hours ago
-
Basketball great Mutombo dies aged 58: NBA23 hours ago
-
France star Griezmann retires from international football1 day ago
-
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today1 day ago
-
Lake City Panthers win Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup2 days ago
-
Ahmad secures 2nd place finish at ADT Players C'ship2 days ago