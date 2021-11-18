UrduPoint.com

World Rally Championship standings ahead of the season-ending Monza Rally which begins on Friday

Monza, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :World Rally Championship standings ahead of the season-ending Monza Rally which begins on Friday: Drivers 1. Sebastien Ogier (FRA/Toyota) 204 pts, 2.

Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota) 187, 3. Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) 159, 4.

Kalle Rovanpera (FIN/Toyota) 140, 5. Ott Tanak (EST/Hyundai) 128, 6. Craig Breen (IRL/Hyundai) 76, 7. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN/Toyota) 68, 8.

Dani Sordo (ESP/Hyundai) 63, 9. Gus Greensmith (GBR/M-Sport Ford) 60, 10. Adrien Fourmaux (FRA/M-Sport Ford) 42 Constructors 1. Toyota 474 pts, 2. Hyundai 427, 3. M-Sport Ford 185 HYUNDAI MOTOR FORD MOTOR TOYOTA MOTOR

