UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Rally Constructors Commit To Hybrid Future

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:39 PM

World Rally constructors commit to hybrid future

All three current World Rally Championship manufacturers have agreed to participate in the championship from 2022 to 2024, showing their commitment to embracing a new era of hybrid cars, it was announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :All three current World Rally Championship manufacturers have agreed to participate in the championship from 2022 to 2024, showing their commitment to embracing a new era of hybrid cars, it was announced on Wednesday.

Hyundai, M-Sport Ford and Toyota have pledged their futures to the production car-based series, which will undergo a radical change in 2022 when cars will be powered by a combination of an electric motor and the current combustion engine.

The FIA and the manufacturers will contribute to the development costs of the new technology.

FIA President Jean Todt said the decision of the three constructors to commit for a further three years and embrace the transition to hybrid, a move decided in 2019, "proves that world rallying is heading in the right direction".

WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel said the introduction of sustainable hybrid technology was "one of the biggest milestones in the sport's history".

"WRC remains motorsport's toughest championship for production-based cars and the leadership from these teams sends a positive message about its future to other manufacturers considering joining the series," Siebel said.

Related Topics

World Technology Federal Investigation Agency 2019 All From Toyota Ford

Recent Stories

Kerry vows 'strong' US climate action

2 minutes ago

WHO experts give nod to China jabs,boosting global ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Senators Approve Laws Against Insulting Ve ..

2 minutes ago

Health teams directed to complete target of anti-p ..

2 minutes ago

Qadri for evolving consensus on same day start of ..

5 minutes ago

WTO Improves Global Trade Growth Forecast in 2021 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.