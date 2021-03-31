World Rally constructors commit to hybrid future

All three current World Rally Championship manufacturers have agreed to participate in the championship from 2022 to 2024, showing their commitment to embracing a new era of hybrid cars, it was announced on Wednesday

Hyundai, M-Sport Ford and Toyota have pledged their futures to the production car-based series, which will undergo a radical change in 2022 when cars will be powered by a combination of an electric motor and the current combustion engine.

The FIA and the manufacturers will contribute to the development costs of the new technology.

FIA President Jean Todt said the decision of the three constructors to commit for a further three years and embrace the transition to hybrid, a move decided in 2019, "proves that world rallying is heading in the right direction".

WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel said the introduction of sustainable hybrid technology was "one of the biggest milestones in the sport's history".

"WRC remains motorsport's toughest championship for production-based cars and the leadership from these teams sends a positive message about its future to other manufacturers considering joining the series," Siebel said.