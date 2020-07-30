UrduPoint.com
World Rugby Approves Temporary 2020 Virus Calendar

Thu 30th July 2020

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :International rugby is set to resume in October after the World Rugby Council approved a temporary 2020 Calendar following the disruption caused by coronavirus, it was announced on Thursday.

The temporary global window will accommodate the completion of the 2020 men's and women's Six Nations championships on October 24 and 31, a rest weekend on November 7 and four consecutive rounds of international matches.

The Rugby Championship 2020, involving southern hemisphere nations, will take place over a reduced six-week period between November 7 and the second weekend in December.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: "Throughout this process, all parties have sought to deliver the best possible outcome to support the interests of international and club rugby and the players.

"Agreement and approval of this schedule is exciting for players and fans and an important step in supporting our unions in mitigating financial impact and optimising the sport's return from the pandemic in an equitable way."

More Stories From Sports

