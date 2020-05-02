World Rugby re-elect Beaumont as chairman

Former England captain Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairman beating ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, the governing body announced on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Former England captain Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairman beating ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, the governing body announced on Saturday.

Beaumont, 68, who campaigned with the promise to open up the sport, claimed 28 of the 51 votes to overcome the 45-year-old Pichot who had planned to modernise the body and used the hashtag #GlobalGame on social media.