UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Rugby Re-elect Beaumont As Chairman

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:21 PM

World Rugby re-elect Beaumont as chairman

Former England captain Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairman beating ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, the governing body announced on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Former England captain Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairman beating ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, the governing body announced on Saturday.

Beaumont, 68, who campaigned with the promise to open up the sport, claimed 28 of the 51 votes to overcome the 45-year-old Pichot who had planned to modernise the body and used the hashtag #GlobalGame on social media.

Related Topics

World Social Media Beaumont

Recent Stories

KP COVID-19 testing capacity increased to 1500 per ..

2 minutes ago

Beaumont pips Pichot to World Rugby chairman post

2 minutes ago

TEVTA donates 7.2 mln to Chief Minister corona fun ..

2 minutes ago

Strong earthquake strikes off Crete, no casulaties ..

2 minutes ago

Spain frolicks in the sun as virus rules relaxed

2 minutes ago

IDF commends KP Govt's efforts for equipping hospi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.