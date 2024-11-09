Open Menu

World Snooker Champion Asif To Head Back Home On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez Published November 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The IBSF World Snooker Champion Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif will head back home on Sunday at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Asif, who become the World Snooker Champion for the third time, was defeated in the quarterfinals of the IBSF Master World Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

According to details, Philip Williams of Wales beat Asif by 4-2 (101-1, 21-68(61), 78-16, 68(64)-20, 12-68(43), 70-60) in the quarterfinals.

