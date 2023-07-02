Open Menu

World Sports Journalists Day Celebrated In City

Muhammad Rameez Published July 02, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Like other cities of Pakistan and World, Sports Writers Association with the collaboration of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation celebrated World Sports Journalists Day falling on July 2 here on Sunday.

Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a wonderful event with Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and former Provincial Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, former World Champion Qamar Zaman and General Secretary of Sports Writers Association Asia Amjad Aziz Malik and large numbers of members of Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended.

The ceremony was started from the recitation of Holy Quran by Senior Member Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadir Khawjah while Asim Shiraz, President of Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked all the members and invited guests said that SWA, KP like every year this year celebrated World Sports Journalists Day with the aims to highlight the efforts, dedication and commitment of the sports journalists associated with SWA, KP.

He said, recently, the seven-member team highlighted the 34th National Games held in Quetta, which got appreciation on the part of the Olympic Association, Balochistan and Pakistan Olympic Association. He said a certificate of the recognition and appreciation was also awarded to SWA, KP.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association, Syed Aqil Shah appreciating the performance of Sports Writers Association in this regard. He said that SWA, KP is playing an important role in promoting sports and athletes.

The members covered all the sports without any concern for their lives even during insurgency and militancy, he added.

He further said that the presence of Sports Writers Association members in every game definitely shows their passion and commitment to the sports. Syed Aqil Shah said that he should talk to Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt. Gen. (retd) Arif Hasan and Secretary General Khalid Mehmood to nominate representatives of Sports Writers Association in various games in Asian Games in China and other sports that are governed under Olympic Charter.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman said on this occasion that the Sports Writers Association is playing its key role in the promotion of any sport. "If not, no sport can develop," he added. He also thanked the members for giving extensive courage to squash events that is why KP Squash Association was honored by Pakistan Sports Federation for holding more events.

AIPS General Secretary Amjad Aziz Malik said that SWA, KP is aware of its responsibilities and organizing World Sports Journalist Day in Peshawar like other cities is definitely important. He said that his every possible support and effort has been with the members of Sports Writers Association and in the near future they will provide all their support. The day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm which was started on July 2, 1924. Finally, a beautiful cake was cut down to mark the World Sports Journalists Day with great enthusiasm.

