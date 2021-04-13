World Squash Day 2021 Countdown launched

The World Squash Federation (WSF) on Tuesday launched the countdown to World Squash Day 2021, with support from the Professional Squash Association (PSA)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The World Squash Federation (WSF) on Tuesday launched the countdown to World Squash Day 2021, with support from the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

The 20th anniversary edition of World Squash Day takes place on October 9 and was an ideal focus on squash communities across the globe to create inspiring events to attract existing and new players to take part and help the sport bounce back strongly following the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge said, "The main theme for World Squash Day 2021 is to promote the fun, fitness and social elements that make squash such a globally popular sport." PSA Foundation Manager Adriana Olaya said, "We were honoured to be part of the 20th anniversary celebration of World Squash Day, especially in such an important time for the squash community to come together and bring squash back".

"The 'We Are One' fund has been a lifeline to our professional players throughout this challenging year and we are just so grateful that because of the generosity of this community, we have been able to raise over $130,000 to help our players stay afloat while the tour fully returns.

This is a time of togetherness and a call to support our whole squash family, and what better way to celebrate than by being part of this amazing mission that World Squash Day has accomplished for 20 years now."World Squash Day Founder Alan Thatcher said after long periods of lockdown for many squash communities, players will be itching to get back on court. By October, we hope that most parts of the world will be able to plan events and coaches will be busy in a massive global programme of re-engagement.

"Our 20th anniversary edition of World Squash Day will be sending out powerful, positive messages about the huge enjoyment that squash delivers, coupled with massive health benefits."