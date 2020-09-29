World Squash Day auction from Oct 3

The annual World Squash Day Auction would take place from October 3 to 10 with all proceeds being split between the PSA Foundation's We Are One Fund and the World Squash Library

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The annual World Squash Day Auction would take place from October 3 to 10 with all proceeds being split between the PSA Foundation's We Are One Fund and the World Squash Library.

Taking place alongside World Squash Day since 2016, the World Squash Day Auction has raised thousands of Pounds for a variety of good causes through auctioning memorabilia signed by current and past PSA World Tour stars, said a press release issued here.

These good causes have included Unicef UK, the Sumner Malik appeal, Bronglais Hospital Chemotherapy Unit via the John Batty Tournament and last year the PSA Foundation, the charitable arm of the PSA Word Tour.

This year, the auction was teaming up with two causes. The PSA Foundation's 'We Are One' fund supports professional squash players who are experiencing both financial and emotional difficulties due to the impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing the proceeds would be the World Squash Library, which was founded and run by former WSF Chief Executive Andrew Shelley. The library has been initiated as an independent 'not-for-profit' organisation to ensure that the books, magazines, championship programmes and other information can be brought together in one place to be freely available for current players, media, federations, students � or anybody who wants information on the history of the sport.

A set of unique and collectable signed lots would be available at the auction, including Ali Farag's Warwick/Kenilworth 2019-20 Premier Squash League team shirt, signed by his teammates and an array of opposing players, plus the man himself; 305 SQUASH Daryl Selby signature shirt as used by the player and signed by him; Pair of Black Knight eyewear signed by Daryl Selby; Squash ball used at this year's Canary Wharf Classic, signed by Ali Farag; Canary Wharf Classic 2020 programme, signed by Ali Farag; Dunlop sports cap/hat signed by PSA men's and women's presidents, Ali Farag and Sarah-Jane Perry; Nick Matthew signed autobiography, Sweating Blood: My Life in Squash; 'Behind The Glass, the 2019-20 PSA World Tour Photobook' by PSA Photographer Nathan Clarke � signed by a selection of players at the Manchester Open.

This year, the auction would be taking place via eBay, starting 20:00 (GMT+1) on October 3 and running for seven days to finish at 20:00 on World Squash Day itself, October 10.