World Squash Day Observed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 15, 2022 | 07:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Former British Squash Open Champion Qamar Zaman on Saturday urged the youngsters to continue their hard work so they could be able to come and have their places in the international ranking.

In a message in connection with the World Squash Day, living legend Qamar Zaman expressed the hope that more players are coming to the Game of squash at the junior level, both in girls and boys categories and if they continue their hard work they could win back the name for Pakistan.

He said squash is the most popular game and the people of Pakistan are also very fond of this game. He said we should all play our role in the development of squash, more and more squash courts are being constructed by the present government in various schools, colleges and universities and players should be given more opportunities to come forward.

He also congratulated 11-year-old Mahnoor Ali, hailing from Peshawar, for reaching in the final of the Malaysian Junior Squash Championship and expressed the hope that she would also win the final, which is certainly a great gift to all Pakistanis on the occasion of the World Squash Day celebration.

He said they are holding competition over the years, specially in different age groups, that is why more youngsters, both girls and boys, are coming to circuit and playing squash at national and international levels.

Qamar Zaman, who is also Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association, lauded President KP Squash Association Dawood Khan for holding more competitions and that is why KP is receiving the Presidential Trophy of the Pakistan Squash Federation for a record Five-Times because of holding more competitions.

He said every year the association releases its Calendar of events in which every year more than 25 tournaments have been organized for both females and males. He also appreciated Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, Secretary Sports and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for approving construction of squash courts across the province including in merged tribal areas.

He also appreciated President Pakistan Squash Federation for holding many international squash events on a regular basis that is why the ranking of our players has been improving.

