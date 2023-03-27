UrduPoint.com

World Squash Tv To Stream Multiple European Events

Muhammad Rameez Published March 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

World squash tv to stream multiple European events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Squash fans in Europe and beyond would be able to stream more content than ever before on the World Squash Federation's (WSF) free streaming platform, Worldsquash.tv, after agreements were reached with a number of upcoming major European tournaments.

Following discussions between the WSF, the European Squash Federation and tournament organisers, Worldsquash.tv would provide a free stream for the European Individual U19 Championships and European Mixed Team U19 Championships in Zurich (April 1-9), the European Team Division 1 and 2 Championships in Helsinki (April 26-29), and the European Mixed Team U15 and U17 Championships in Prague (May 11-14), said a press release.

Commenting on the new partnerships, WSF CEO William Louis-Marie said, "We're thrilled to be adding more exciting competitions to worldsquash.tv. Being able to showcase events from all over the world on our free, dedicated squash streaming platform is a great opportunity for fans to see top quality squash and for Federations and Associations to show off their brilliant competitions."Thomas Troedsson, ESF President, said, "European Squash have a mission to make squash more attractive and visible - we are happy for the opportunity to broadcast our European Championships through it."

Related Topics

Squash World Europe Prague Helsinki April May TV All From Top

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

43 minutes ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

44 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

1 hour ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.