World Standard Tourist Spots Being Developed In Punjab: Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:23 PM

World standard tourist spots being developed in Punjab: Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism & sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here on Friday expressed that Punjab was being made an exemplary province with regard to tourism.

New international standard tourist spots were being developed in the province besides ensuring provision of the latest facilities of boarding and lodging, security of tourists and developing infrastructure at these points, he added He was presiding over a meeting in his office. Secretary Tourism and Sports Nadeem Mahbub, Managing Director Tourism Tanvir Jabbar gave briefing to the minister regarding annual development programme, performance of Punjab Tourism Authority and its ongoing projects.

The minister ordered for early completion of ongoing projects of tourism development besides maintaining transparency of these projects.

He said that 177 rest houses of the government departments had been opened for people.

He said, "Pakistan is a country of serene tourist places and we have to promote tourism by adopting tourist-friendly policies." He said that promotion of tourism would not only generate new job opportunities but also strengthen the local industry.

He said that modern information technology system would be utilised for creating awareness among the masses and promoting tourism in the province.

He also orderd for holding Cholistan and Thal jeep rallies in an appropriate manner. He said that special ceremonies would be organised on the occasion of 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

