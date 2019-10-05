World star pugilists to feature in 'Arabian Sea Title Fight' in Islamabad

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) said on Saturday that it was in talks with renowned pro boxers of various weight divisions for next month's World Boxing Council (WBC) approved event, 'Arabian Sea Title Fight'

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) said on Saturday that it was in talks with renowned pro boxers of various weight divisions for next month's World Boxing Council (WBC) approved event, 'Arabian Sea Title Fight'.

"We are in the process of signing some mega stars from the region for the title fight. Our negotiations with them are in the final stages and soon we'll make exciting announcements," PPBL President Syed Nauman Shah told APP.

The fight will be held on November 24 in Islamabad at Amir Khan Boxing academy's hall.

Nauman said that the fight would provide a perfect chance to country's pugilists to earn a name at the international level. "There are some really highly talented boxers of the country, who are eagerly awaiting to launch their pro career with this title fight," he added.

He said PPBL was the only WBC licensed body in Pakistan, who had the mandate to hold such events. "We've been given the mandate by WBC to hold, run, sanction, govern, train, structure and regulate pro-boxing in Pakistan," he said.

Nauman claimed that Pakistan's star boxer Muhammad Waseem had promised to cooperate with the PPBL to make 'Arabian Sea Title Fight' a real success.

"Recently, we had a very fruitful meeting with him. He seems very keen to promote pro boxing in Pakistan. We've offered him our platform to go ahead with his plan.

"He will be fighting a Filipino boxer on November 22 in Dubai. He has promised to return soon after that bout and present on November 24 during the Arabian Sea Title Fight.

"Two to three boxers from Quetta will also feature in the fight on the special request of Waseem." The Arabian Sea Region includes 16 countries, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Maldives and India.

It will be for the first time in the country's history that top pro boxers of various divisions from the region will be seen in action at such a flagship event.

