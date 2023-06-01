World Taekwondo Care Program scheduled in Punjab, KP rural areas

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), in collaboration with World Taekwondo and Asian Development Foundation, will organize the World Taekwondo Care program in rural areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), in collaboration with World Taekwondo and Asian Development Foundation, will organize the World Taekwondo Care program in rural areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The program spanning over 10 to 11 months will be conducted in different locations in both provinces to raise awareness about self-defense and promote the global sport of Taekwondo among students from rural backgrounds in schools and colleges.

This program has been done with the support of Iram Model School and College in Kahuta, followed by an opening ceremony, said a press release on Thursday.

Notable figures from the area, representatives from government departments, different schools, and parents of participating students were expected to participate in the inaugural ceremony.