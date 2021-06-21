World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl on Monday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl on Monday: India 1st Innings 217 (K Jamieson 5-31) New Zealand 1st Innings (overnight: 101-2) T.

Latham c Kohli b Ashwin 30 D. Conway c Shami b Ishant 54 K. Williamson not out 12 R.

Taylor not out 0 Extras (lb3, nb2) 5 Total (2 wkts, 49 overs, 224 mins) 101 To bat: H Nicholls, BJ Watling, C de Grandhomme, K Jamieson, T Southee, N Wagner, T Boult Fall of wickets: 1-70 (Latham), 2-101 (Conway) Bowling: Ishant 12-4-19-1; Bumrah 11-3-34-0 (1nb); Shami 11-4-19-0; Ashwin 12-5-20-1; Jadeja 3-1-6-0 (1nb) India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (capt), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami Match position: New Zealand are 116 runs behind with eight first-innings wickets standing Note: No play at all on first and fourth days (rain), additional sixth day at discretion of match referee Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)