World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of New Zealand's first innings on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final against India at the Hampshire Bowl on Tuesday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of New Zealand's first innings on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final against India at the Hampshire Bowl on Tuesday: India 1st Innings 217 (K Jamieson 5-31) New Zealand 1st Innings (overnight: 101-2) T.

Latham c Kohli b Ashwin 30 D. Conway c Shami b Ishant 54 K. Williamson c Kohli b Ishant 49 R. Taylor c Gill b Shami 11 H. Nicholls c Rohit b Ishant 7 BJ Watling b Shami 1 C. de Grandhomme lbw b Shami 13 K.

Jamieson c Bumrah b Shami 21 T. Southee b Jadeja 30 N. Wagner c Rahane b Ashwin 0 T. Boult not out 7 Extras (b4, lb16, nb6) 26 Total (all out, 99.2 overs, 475 mins) 249 Fall of wickets: 1-70 (Latham), 2-101 (Conway), 3-117 (Taylor), 4-134 (Nicholls), 5-135 (Watling), 6-162 (De Grandhomme), 7-192 (Jamieson), 8-221 (Williamson), 9-234 (Rahane), 10-249 (Southee) Bowling: Ishant 25-9-48-3; Bumrah 26-9-57-0 (3nb); Shami 26-8-76-4; Ashwin 15-5-28-2 (1nb); Jadeja 7.

2-2-20-1 (2nb) India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (capt), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami Match position: New Zealand lead by 32 runs on first innings Note: No play at all on first and fourth days (rain), additional sixth day will be used Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)