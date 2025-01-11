World Under-13 Squash Champion Arrives In Native City
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 11, 2025 | 09:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) World Under-13 Squash Champion Sohail Adnan arrived at his native city, Bahawalpur,
on Saturday.
Commissioner Nadir Chatha adorned Sohail Adnan with flower garlands and warmly welcomed
him at Bahawalpur Railway Station.
The commissioner expressed that Sohail Adnan, due to his outstanding performance, had brought this
title back to Pakistan in a dignified manner after 18 years.
Sohail Adnan's victory is a testament to his dedication and unwavering courage. His parents and
the association played a significant role in motivating Sohail Adnan's talents and determination.
The young squash champion, Sohail Adnan, has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning
the Under-13 category title at the British Junior Squash Championship held in Birmingham,
defeating Egypt's Moiz Tamir in straight sets (2-0).
