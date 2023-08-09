Open Menu

World University Games End With Spectacular Closing Ceremony

Muhammad Rameez Published August 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CHENGDU, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The breathtaking closing ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games was held at the Chengdu Open Air Music Park in Sichuan Province late Tuesday.

Featuring a large main stage and cutting-edge sports facilities, the Music Park provided a nice ending to the games.

Celebrating the achievements of the participating athletes, the ceremony was a showcase of music, dance, and cultural performances that reflected China's rich traditions and heritage.

The highlight of the closing ceremony was the official handover of the FISU flag to the next host city Rhine-Ruhr of Germany. This symbolic gesture signified the transfer of responsibility for organizing the next edition of the World University Games.

The closing ceremony offered a chance to athletes to come together one last time, celebrate their achievements, and bid farewell to their fellow competitors. It was a joyous and emotional occasion as athletes reflected on their experiences and the friendships they had made during the games.

Overall, the FISU World University Games closing ceremony was a grand finale that encapsulated the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and cultural exchange that defined the games. The ceremony served as a fitting tribute to the athletes and a celebration of the international sporting community.

"Chengdu has truly made all dreams come true," FISU President Leonz Eder told the audience.

"From the very beginning of our journey in China, we have been embraced with warmth and hospitality that words cannot fully express.

"Today as we gather, we share a bittersweet moment, on the one hand over the last 12 days, we have witnessed the best Games ever, on the other, we must now bid a heartfelt farewell to the wonderful city of Chengdu.

" Ceremony director Jia Ding said: "We want to share China's young spirit with the world and let it feel the power of youth." A giant dove tree rose centre stage into the air before its blossoms transformed into doves, the universal symbol of peace.

Giant panda Rongbao, the mascot of the Games, performed alongside dancers dressed as pandas in a performance of music and dance specially written for the occasion and entitled: "Dreams Lighting up the Future." "Giant panda and dove tree, ambassadors of friendship across time and space, carry the message that be it in the past, present or future, the Chinese people stand ready with the people of the world to create a brighter future," a message on the scoreboard said.

Around 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions took part in 269 events across 18 disciplines from July 28 to August 8.

Pakistan had fielded five women athletes in the Games that included: Amtul Rehman, Uzma Azam, Manisha Ali, Maliha Ali and Fizza. They all are gold medal winners in the recently-held National Games in Quetta.

Amtul Rehman, who is a student of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) participated in long jump and triple jump events of the Games. Uzma Azam of Government College Women University Faisalabad took part in the hammer throw event. Lahore Garrison University's twin sisters Manisha and Maliha competed in taekwondo event, while Fizza chipped in the wushu event. However none of them made it to the next round of the event in their respective disciplines.

