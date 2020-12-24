UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Best Players To Contest At Australian Open 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:51 PM

World's best players to contest at Australian Open 2021

World's best tennis players, including WTA No. 1 Ash Barty and eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will lead the fields at the upcoming Australian Open 2021 scheduled at Melbourne Park from February 8 to 21

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) World's best tennis players, including WTA No. 1 Ash Barty and eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will lead the fields at the upcoming Australian Open 2021 scheduled at Melbourne Park from February 8 to 21.

According to a press release from Tennis Australia on Thursday, a total of 104 players received direct entry into the men's and women's singles main draw and a further eight were awarded wildcards, while 16 places will be determined at the qualifying rounds held from January 10 to 13 in Dubai and Doha respectively.

In the entry list unveiled, Big Three and the next generation of young guns such as new U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem and this year's ATP final winner Daniil Medvedev will compete for the Norman Brooks Challenge Cup, while Barty, Serena Williams, two grand slam champions Naomi Osaka and defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will compete for the women's singles.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the world's best players to Melbourne and what promises to be a spectacular Australian Open following a year of disruption on a scale none of us has ever experienced before," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said in the press release.

"Although the Australian Open will look a bit different to previous years, the safety of everyone is our top priority. We have the opportunity to stage a very safe, and happy Slam, and give the players the experience of competing in front of crowds again, something they've missed for most of this year."Australian Open 2021 will feature singles, doubles and wheelchair competitions. Qualifying matches will be held offshore, with the women's event taking place in Dubai and men's qualifying in Doha. The Junior Championships will be postponed until later in the year. All players are scheduled to arrive in Australia from January 15 and undertake mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Big Three Dubai Young Melbourne Sofia Brooks Osaka Doha Lead Craig Norman January February Women Australian Open Event All From Best Top Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan shares emotional reflections during is ..

20 minutes ago

Virus dampens holidays worldwide as vaccinations g ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus gripped Hazara division with 217 death ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmiris hate BJP for its anti-Muslim, anti-Kashm ..

4 minutes ago

National COVID-19 positivity ratio records 6.07 pe ..

4 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 6 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.