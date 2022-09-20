MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, the current world chess champion, on Monday gave up another game against US chess player Hans Niemann at the 2022 Champions Chess Tour ” a gesture that has added fuel to the recent cheating scandal between the two players.

Carlsen, 31, gave up after his 19-year-old opponent made a second move.

On September 5, Carlsen withdrew from the final stage of the Grand Chess Tour in the US city of St. Louis after he was beaten by Niemann in the third round ” a step that the Norwegian chess player had never done before in his life. Carlsen did not explain his decision but he posted a tweet with a video of football coach Jose Mourinho saying "I prefer not to speak.

If I speak I am in big trouble." Many internet users and media outlets regarded the post as a hidden hint that Niemann was cheating.

Following the scandal, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared on social media a video of an influencer discussing a theory that the US chess player had used vibrating anal beads and artificial intelligence to receive information about the perfect move from his alleged accomplice.

In an interview with Saint Louis Chess Club on September 6, Niemann admitted cheating in his childhood, but said that he was now "clean." The US grandmaster accused Carlsen of attempting to ruin his chess career and proposed playing naked to prove his innocence.