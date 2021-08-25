UrduPoint.com

'World's Oldest' Kayaker Eyes Paralympic Medal At Fourth Games

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

'World's oldest' kayaker eyes Paralympic medal at fourth Games

Pascale Bercovitch, who calls herself the world's oldest kayaker, has failed to win a medal at the three previous Paralympic Games, but said she remains hopeful because "she's a better athlete at 54 than at 20."

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Pascale Bercovitch, who calls herself the world's oldest kayaker, has failed to win a medal at the three previous Paralympic Games, but said she remains hopeful because "she's a better athlete at 54 than at 20." The French-Israeli national rowed for the Jewish state at Beijing 2008, competed in handcycling at London 2012 and paracanoeing at Rio 2016. She will compete in Tokyo on September 2-4 in the 200-metre paracanoe sprint.

She had both her legs amputated at age 17 following a train accident in France.

"I wanted to board the train. The opposite happened," she told AFP before a training session on Tel Aviv's Yarkon River.

She won a paracanoe bronze in the 2020 World Cup, and affirmed her age would not inhibit her from Tokyo success.

"I am the oldest kayaker in the world, but I don't really look at numbers," she said, insisting she was "faster and stronger" than she was in her 20s.

'Nun's life' - Maintaining a level of fitness that surpasses that of her youth requires discipline, said Bercovitch, who has two daughters.

"I don't eat what I want to eat, I eat what I have to eat. I sleep when I have to sleep. I live a nun's life," she said with the smile that seems permanent fixture on her face.

She is known widely in Israel for delivering speeches about her life experiences, but the former journalist said her "passion" for sport is her Primary focus.

The postponement of the Games, which kicked off on Tuesday in a ceremony delayed for a year due to the pandemic, demanded an extra level of commitment.

"It's been another year of maintaining the discipline... There were lockdowns. I was training in my garden.

She told AFP she can no longer picture herself as not being in a wheelchair and that she sees herself as "super cute." "I'm a metre tall, I'm 45 kilos (99 Pounds), I'm in a small wheelchair and I go super fast, everywhere, all time -- that's me!" she said.

Israel used to be a Paralympic powerhouse, winning 69 medals at Toronto 1976.

But the haul has diminished in recent years -- significantly less soldiers have been severely wounded in battle than during the initial decades following Israel's creation 1948.

But Bercovitch and the 33-athlete strong Israeli delegation hopes to surpass the 3 medals won in Rio.

She did not rule out competing in 2024 in Paris, the city where she was born, but for now her focus is exclusively on Tokyo.

"It's going to be tight, but I'm going to give it my all and hope for good outcome," she said.

Related Topics

Accident World Israel France London Toronto Beijing Paris Tokyo September 2016 2020 Bronze National University Jew All From

Recent Stories

"Still undergoing treatment, " Malala recounts the ..

"Still undergoing treatment, " Malala recounts the damage caused to her body by ..

20 minutes ago
 Dutch envoy thanks Pakistan for evacuating strande ..

Dutch envoy thanks Pakistan for evacuating stranded foreigners from Kabul

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Matviyenko to Take Part in Int'l Talks of ..

Russia's Matviyenko to Take Part in Int'l Talks of Parliament Speakers in Vienna ..

3 minutes ago
 China Supports Russia's Measures to Protect Its So ..

China Supports Russia's Measures to Protect Its Sovereignty - Xi

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture highlights services of museums and h ..

Dubai Culture highlights services of museums and heritage sites

27 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.