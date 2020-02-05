UrduPoint.com
World's Silence On Atrocities Against Kashmiris Heartbreaking: Shahid Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 hours ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday said that the world's prolonged silence on the atrocities committed against Kashmiris is heartbreaking

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday said that the world's prolonged silence on the atrocities committed against Kashmiris is heartbreaking.

In his twitter message, expressing solidarity with people Kashmir, he said that atrocities were being underway against innocent civilians of Indian Occupied Kashmir, adding that people of Kashmir were suffering for numerous years.

He said that "Praying for humanity to prevail". "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kashmir today", Afridi said.

