Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday said that the world's prolonged silence on the atrocities committed against Kashmiris is heartbreaking

In his twitter message, expressing solidarity with people Kashmir, he said that atrocities were being underway against innocent civilians of Indian Occupied Kashmir, adding that people of Kashmir were suffering for numerous years.

He said that "Praying for humanity to prevail". "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kashmir today", Afridi said.