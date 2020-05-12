UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World’s Top Tower Runners Sign Up For Virtual Charity Climb To The Top Of Burj Khalifa

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:18 PM

World’s top tower runners sign up for Virtual Charity Climb to the Top of Burj Khalifa

Asia No 1 Wai Ching and Irishwoman Gretta Beckett will take part in Friday’s Dubai Sports Council-supported virtual climb, which will raise money for children

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020) Soh Wai Ching and Gretta Beckett, two of the world’s top elite tower runners, will lead the charge as runners from around the world take part in Gulf for Good’s Virtual Charity Climb to the Top of Burj Khalifa on Friday, May 15.

The Virtual Charity Climb up 2,909 stairs of the world’s tallest tower is being supported by Dubai Sports Council and proceeds from the event will go towards helping more than over 2,000 underprivileged children that Gulf for Good supports in the poorest communities in Nepal, Uganda, Peru, Tanzania, and Lebanon.

The fundraising from this challenge will provide the children with the day-to-day essentials - food, clean water, shelter, and clothing to support them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ramadan is a time of deep reflection and charitable acts,” said Irishwoman Beckett, who lives in Dubai. “Gulf for Good are providing an opportunity to bring people together virtually to have fun, challenge themselves while helping children in need from the safety of their own home.

“Even though we are apart, Gulf for Good are bringing us together for this fantastic challenge.

I am extremely honoured and excited to be a part of it.”

Malaysian Wai Ching, Asia’s top tower runner and No 2 in the world, added: “I want to support Gulf for Good and their virtual stair climb and to give back to the community, inspire more youngsters to pursue their dream, work hard and achieve it, and not to be limited by environmental factors like the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Local fitness companies, Runderwear and Haddins Fitness have joined the event as official sponsors. There are prizes to be won for the top three finishers among men and women, and there are plenty of other giveaways for participants like the ‘funkiest trainers’ and ‘most colourful outfit’. Gulf Multi Sport and Inphota are also onboard to track participants throughout the climb via the Strava App.

Because this event is virtual, participants can sign up from around the world. So far, stair climbers from the UK, Malaysia, Ireland, South Africa, Denmark and the UAE are participating with more countries expected to follow.

Related Topics

UK World Sports Water UAE Dubai Lead Ireland Peru Tanzania South Africa Lebanon Malaysia Nepal Uganda Denmark May Women Event From Top

Recent Stories

Russia, Turkey Carry Out 10th Joint Patrolling in ..

5 minutes ago

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cl ..

5 minutes ago

Villagers irked by dead chicken in canal

5 minutes ago

Jalebi attracts Peshawaries ahead of iftar

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 228,9 ..

12 minutes ago

40,000 wheat bags being procured on daily basis

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.