Worley posts fastest time in giant slalom first leg

Lienz, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :France's Tessa Worley set the fastest time in the first leg of the World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday, a race which US star Miakela Shiffrin misses due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Two-time giant slalom world champion Worley, chasing a 15th World Cup victory in the discipline, was 0.

12 sec faster than Sweden's Sara Hector, who won the event at Courchevel last week.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was third fastest 0.29sec off the pace whilst World Cup overall defending champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was fourth fastest at 0.41sec.

Shiffrin, the leader in the overall World Cup standings, revealed on Monday she had tested positive just over a month from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.