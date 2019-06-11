UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Would Love To Play In Pakistan: Finch

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:25 PM

Would love to play in Pakistan: Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch said on Tuesday that he would "love to play" in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia captain Aaron Finch said on Tuesday that he would "love to play" in Pakistan.

"It's such a wonderful country. You hear of stories of guys who played there in the past that said how amazing it is to play there," Finch said.

Finch cited the experiences of players who were part of the Pakistan Super League matches that were played in the country.

"The fans that travel, that support Pakistan are so passionate, we see," said Finch.

Finch said, "When the Pakistan Super League was played there, the fans were selling out grounds in minutes," Cricket Country reported.

"From all reports, the guys who played there said it was an amazing time to play cricket in Pakistan, just for them to have cricket back in their home country where there's so much love and passion for the game is incredible," said Finch.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Pakistan Super League All From Love

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

30 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

30 minutes ago

Two brothers killed in Quetta firing

1 minute ago

Sindh Madressatul Islam University opens admission ..

1 minute ago

PTI central finance board constituted

1 minute ago

EU warns UK must pay bill even in 'no deal' Brexit ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.