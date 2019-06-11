Would love to play in Pakistan: Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch said on Tuesday that he would "love to play" in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Australia captain Aaron Finch said on Tuesday that he would " love to play" in Pakistan

"It's such a wonderful country. You hear of stories of guys who played there in the past that said how amazing it is to play there," Finch said.

Finch cited the experiences of players who were part of the Pakistan Super League matches that were played in the country.

"The fans that travel, that support Pakistan are so passionate, we see," said Finch.

Finch said, "When the Pakistan Super League was played there, the fans were selling out grounds in minutes," Cricket Country reported.

"From all reports, the guys who played there said it was an amazing time to play cricket in Pakistan, just for them to have cricket back in their home country where there's so much love and passion for the game is incredible," said Finch.