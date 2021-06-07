'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and Buttler,' says Usman Qadir

(@fidahassanain)

The leg-spinner says it is tough to bowl to Babar Azam because he has ability to hit the boundaries at his will.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usman Qadir is determined to face the world’s top batsmen like Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

Usman Qadir says he wants to pick the wickets of top batsmen, because it gives you confidence.

Talking to a reporter, the leg-spinner said that that bowling to the world’s best batmen was helpful in increasing the confidence of a bowler.

He says, “Many world-class players like Morgan, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are there and when you pick the wickets of such top batsmen, you gain much confidence that takes you ahead. It gives you experience, So I would really want to bowl to these batsmen and dismiss them,”.

Usman Qadir who is son of legendary cricketer late Abdul Qadir praised Captain Babar Azam.

“Babar Azam is the top batsman in the world who keeps the scoreboard ticking,” said the bowler.

He stated that he realized while playing PSL matches that bowling to Babar was very tough. “He can hit the boundaries at his will and is seen taking singles and rotates strikes,” he added.

Qadir said, “Babar Azam makes good deliveries for boundaries,”.

Usman Qadir is representing Multan Sultans for remaining matches of PSL 6 and was in Abu Dhabi these days.