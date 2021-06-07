UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Would Love To Take Wickets Of Kohli, Morgan And Buttler,' Says Usman Qadir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:11 PM

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and Buttler,' says Usman Qadir

The leg-spinner says it is tough to bowl to Babar Azam because he has ability to hit the boundaries at his will.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usman Qadir is determined to face the world’s top batsmen like Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler.

Usman Qadir says he wants to pick the wickets of top batsmen, because it gives you confidence.

Talking to a reporter, the leg-spinner said that that bowling to the world’s best batmen was helpful in increasing the confidence of a bowler.

He says, “Many world-class players like Morgan, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are there and when you pick the wickets of such top batsmen, you gain much confidence that takes you ahead. It gives you experience, So I would really want to bowl to these batsmen and dismiss them,”.

Usman Qadir who is son of legendary cricketer late Abdul Qadir praised Captain Babar Azam.

“Babar Azam is the top batsman in the world who keeps the scoreboard ticking,” said the bowler.

He stated that he realized while playing PSL matches that bowling to Babar was very tough. “He can hit the boundaries at his will and is seen taking singles and rotates strikes,” he added.

Qadir said, “Babar Azam makes good deliveries for boundaries,”.

Usman Qadir is representing Multan Sultans for remaining matches of PSL 6 and was in Abu Dhabi these days.

Related Topics

World Pakistan Super League Abu Dhabi Jos Virat Kohli AB De Villiers Babar Azam Best Top Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

29 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

47 minutes ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

1 hour ago

Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after be ..

1 hour ago

All public, private educational institutions reope ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 58 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.