UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wounded All Blacks Seek Eden Park 'statement' After Wallabies Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:15 PM

Wounded All Blacks seek Eden Park 'statement' after Wallabies draw

The "hurting" All Blacks will look to restore pride against Australia at their Eden Park fortress on Sunday after last week's 16-16 draw further dimmed their aura of invincibility in coach Ian Foster's first game in charge

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The "hurting" All Blacks will look to restore pride against Australia at their Eden Park fortress on Sunday after last week's 16-16 draw further dimmed their aura of invincibility in coach Ian Foster's first game in charge.

Foster criticised the three-time world champions' "relatively poor" game management for the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test in Wellington, and warned they will not make the same mistake in round two on Sunday.

As Test rugby's resumption goes into its second week in New Zealand, where there is no community Covid-19 transmission, a crowd of 47,000 is expected to pack Auckland's Eden Park -- where the All Blacks are unbeaten in 43 games.

However, the Wallabies are riding high. After going into the first Test as underdogs, and ended up outmuscling the All Blacks for much of the game and saw a penalty bounce off the posts after the final hooter.

For Australia, who last won the annual Bledisloe Cup series in 2002, it was a moral victory with coach Dave Rennie saying "it's something we'll draw on Sunday afternoon".

There is even confidence in the Wallaby camp that they can smash the curse of Eden Park, where it has been 34 years and 19 Tests since they last tasted victory.

But whenever Australia has started a Bledisloe series well in recent years they have generally been thrashed the following week, and Foster warned they can again expect a vast improvement from the All Blacks.

"It was a game where we didn't achieve the level that we wanted to, that's clear and obvious, and yet we walked away with a 16-all draw," said Foster.

"So we're hurting and it's the way it should be. We know we've got to respond."

Related Topics

World Australia Poor Wellington Auckland Same Sunday Moral All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

LHC disposes of petitions against blockage of main ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong budget carrier joins 'flights to nowhere ..

4 minutes ago

Japan to Dump Fukushima's Low Radioactive Water in ..

4 minutes ago

US Lifts Ban on Civil Aviation Operations in Simfe ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Army captain was among six martyred in te ..

23 minutes ago

Civil Defense starts fire fighting training of dif ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.