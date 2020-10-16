Wounded All Blacks seek Eden Park 'statement' after Wallabies draw

The "hurting" All Blacks will look to restore pride against Australia at their Eden Park fortress on Sunday after last week's 16-16 draw further dimmed their aura of invincibility in coach Ian Foster's first game in charge

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The "hurting" All Blacks will look to restore pride against Australia at their Eden Park fortress on Sunday after last week's 16-16 draw further dimmed their aura of invincibility in coach Ian Foster's first game in charge.

Foster criticised the three-time world champions' "relatively poor" game management for the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test in Wellington, and warned they will not make the same mistake in round two on Sunday.

As Test rugby's resumption goes into its second week in New Zealand, where there is no community Covid-19 transmission, a crowd of 47,000 is expected to pack Auckland's Eden Park -- where the All Blacks are unbeaten in 43 games.

However, the Wallabies are riding high. After going into the first Test as underdogs, and ended up outmuscling the All Blacks for much of the game and saw a penalty bounce off the posts after the final hooter.

For Australia, who last won the annual Bledisloe Cup series in 2002, it was a moral victory with coach Dave Rennie saying "it's something we'll draw on Sunday afternoon".

There is even confidence in the Wallaby camp that they can smash the curse of Eden Park, where it has been 34 years and 19 Tests since they last tasted victory.

But whenever Australia has started a Bledisloe series well in recent years they have generally been thrashed the following week, and Foster warned they can again expect a vast improvement from the All Blacks.

"It was a game where we didn't achieve the level that we wanted to, that's clear and obvious, and yet we walked away with a 16-all draw," said Foster.

"So we're hurting and it's the way it should be. We know we've got to respond."