Wounded Arsenal will fight back in title race: Arteta

Mikel Arteta insisted injury-hit Arsenal will fight back in the Premier League title race after admitting their lack of "courage" was the decisive factor in Sunday's pulsating 2-2 draw against Liverpool

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Mikel Arteta insisted injury-hit Arsenal will fight back in the Premier League title race after admitting their lack of "courage" was the decisive factor in Sunday's pulsating 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Arteta's side twice squandered the lead as a blockbuster showdown at the Emirates Stadium climaxed with Mohamed Salah's equaliser nine minutes from full-time.

The Gunners led through Bukayo Saka's early opener and Virgil van Dijk's equaliser was followed by Mikel Merino's header on the stroke of half-time.

But Arsenal were hamstrung by second half injuries to Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber, weakening an already under-strength defence missing the suspended William Saliba and the injured Riccardo Calafiori.

They finished the game with a makeshift rearguard comprised of midfielder Thomas Partey at right-back and Ben White shuffled from right-back into central defence.

Jakub Kiwior came off the bench to step in at centre-back and teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly filled in at left-back.

Liverpool took advantage of Arsenal's soft centre as Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass caught Lewis-Skelly out of position, allowing Darwin Nunez to tee up the unmarked Salah for the leveller.

Having failed to win their last two league games, third-placed Arsenal sit five points behind leaders Manchester City following a run of just three victories in seven top-flight matches.

Arteta was left frustrated by Arsenal's failure to turn their first half dominance into further goals, with their spluttering performance after the interval adding to his disappointment.

"The first half was total domination, the scoreline should have been bigger, but without giving anything away we conceded two goals. That is the disappointing thing," Arteta said.

"We were better by far, but we didn't do a couple of things better in the second half, that's why we didn't win. We didn't have courage. I'm more disappointed and frustrated by that."

Arteta conceded Arsenal's defensive crisis was a significant factor in their second half malaise.

- 'Players like Mo make a difference -

"Very proud of the team especially with the (injury) situation we are going through at the moment that you couldn't imagine," he said.

"It is what it is. We had to adapt to it and we will continue to adapt to that."

Arteta was unable to provide an update on the status of Gabriel and Timber, but he is certain Arsenal's title prospects remain in rude health.

"You don't want to be in that position, you want to be five points ahead. This is football, the circumstances are going to make us better. The team want it," he said.

After winning 11 of his first 12 games since arriving from Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp in the close-season, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was delighted to pass a major test of his team's title credentials.

Slot had benefitted from a relatively undemanding fixture list until the last seven days, when Liverpool beat Chelsea, defeated Leipzig in the Champions League and refused to buckle against Arsenal.

"Going behind two times against a very good team, to get a point is pleasing to see. They dominated us in the first half. We came back so strong in the second half," Slot said.

"Can you get a result in a difficult way like this? We put more energy into it in the second half. They had to take off a few of their quality players and maybe that helped us."

Second-placed Liverpool are just one point behind City and Slot hopes the fightback in north London proves valuable in the title race.

"I know you guys like to talk about the title. To see we can compete with a strong team like Arsenal in their stadium is pleasing," he said.

Salah is now joint-eighth with Robbie Fowler on Liverpool's all-time list of Premier League scorers after his 163rd goal in the competition.

Saluting Salah's latest priceless contribution to the Liverpool cause, Slot said: "That's one of the things top players have, they show up in big games.

"Big clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal need to have these players that can make a difference for you. Mo was the one who did that today."