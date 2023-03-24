UrduPoint.com

WPL Cricket: Mumbai Indians V UP Warriorz Scores

March 24, 2023

WPL Cricket: Mumbai Indians v UP Warriorz scores

Brief scores after the end of the first innings from the Women's Premier League eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in Mumbai on Friday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Brief scores after the end of the first innings from the Women's Premier League eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in Mumbai on Friday: Mumbai Indians 182-4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt unbeaten 72, Amelia Kerr 29; Sophie Ecclestone 2-39, Parshavi Chopra 1-25) UP Warriorz: yet to batToss: UP Warriorz

