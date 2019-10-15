UrduPoint.com
Wrestler Inam Butt Claims Gold Medal At ANOC World Beach Games

Muhammad Rameez 26 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan's top grappler Muhammd Inam Butt claimed gold medal at ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar, defeating Georgia's Dato Marsagishvili in the 90kg weight final at Katara Beach on late Monday, according to information received here

The 30-year-old was Pakistan's lone participant among 1237 athletes from 97 countries, who are competing in 14 different disciplines. A total of 350 medals are up for grab in the event that would conclude on Thursday.

Inam, who was also Pakistan's sole gold medallist in last year's Commonwealth Games lived up to expectations as he defeated Dato Marsagishvili 3-2 in the final after a thrilling contest.

He was dominant right from the outset as he recorded emphatic wins in all his bouts on the day to finish at the top in Group A.

He got a smooth sailing in the semifinal, defeating Pedro Jacinto Garcia Perez of Spain 3-0. But his final battle was really tough as his opponent looked to pull off a shock, taking a 2-0 lead. But Inam bounced back and made it 2-2 with two throws. With only a couple of seconds remaining in the first period, he produced a three-point takedown to emerge victorious.

