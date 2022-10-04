UrduPoint.com

Wrestling Competition Being Organized To Help Flood Hit People: Syed Asim

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Wrestling competition being organized to help flood hit people: Syed Asim

Ring of Pakistan, Chairman Syed Asim Ali Shah on Tuesday said that mega wrestling competition was being organized in November with an objective to contribute in the ongoing flood relief operation in the country

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Ring of Pakistan, Chairman Syed Asim Ali Shah on Tuesday said that mega wrestling competition was being organized in November with an objective to contribute in the ongoing flood relief operation in the country.

Addressing a press conference and launching ceremony organized at DHA arena Multan, he said that there was a long struggle behind organizing this event, in which 25 international wrestlers from more than 20 countries were participating. He said that wrestling was one of the most favorite sports of the people across world including Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ring of Pakistan Imran Shah said that he visited different countries to aware the people that Pakistan was a safe country. He said that the international wrestlers participated in the Ring of Pakistan event organized in the country which was supported by the people.

Another member of Ring of Pakistan, Dr Ejaz said that four events have been organized in the country while more than 40,000 people attended the last event organized in Islamabad. He said that this event was going to be organized after a pause of two and half years due to Covid-19.

He maintained that besides, the wrestling competition another major event "Strong Man of Pakistan" was being made part of the event in which different people would show their powers by passing through various competitions including weight lifting and others.

The International Wrestler Badshah Khan said that he was visiting Multan first time in life and added that he enjoyed the rich culture of the city of saints. He said that the event would be made successful and it would be acknowledged across the globe.

International wrestler Tiny Iron said that the people of Pakistan were suffering due to the floods adding that the money collected through the Ring of Pakistan competition would be utilized for rehabilitation of flood hit people.

Other international wrestlers Mariah May, Amele Dib and Adam Maxted said that visiting Pakistan was a good experience.

They said that there was a lot of potential in Pakistan and they came here to support people. They said that the people would love the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Marketing DHA Col (retd) Sarfraz said that the event would be made successful adding that the Ring of Pakistan has already organized such events at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. He said that a special funds collection campaign was also being initiated for the help of flood-affectees.

Earlier, the Project Director DHA, Brig Shoaib Kiyani welcomed the international wrestlers and the management of Ring of Pakistan. He said that various events were being organized for recreation of the people of South Punjab. He said that the wrestling compition of November would be a historical event of Multan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad World Sports Punjab Flood Man Money May November Event From Weight Love

Recent Stories

DC constitutes committee for monitoring Eid-Milad- ..

DC constitutes committee for monitoring Eid-Milad-un-Nabi arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Announces $625Mln Aid ..

Biden in Call With Zelenskyy Announces $625Mln Aid Package With More HIMARS - Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Strategic Coordinator Says Putin Could ..

White House Strategic Coordinator Says Putin Could Negotiate Peace With Zelensky ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear petition against NAB amendme ..

Supreme Court to hear petition against NAB amendments on daily basis

2 minutes ago
 US, Allies Request UNSC Meeting on DPRK Missile La ..

US, Allies Request UNSC Meeting on DPRK Missile Launch for Wednesday - Source

2 minutes ago
 Protest rally against Indian Home Minister's visit ..

Protest rally against Indian Home Minister's visit to IIOJK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.