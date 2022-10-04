Wrestling competition being organized to help flood hit people: Syed Asim

Ring of Pakistan, Chairman Syed Asim Ali Shah on Tuesday said that mega wrestling competition was being organized in November with an objective to contribute in the ongoing flood relief operation in the country

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Ring of Pakistan, Chairman Syed Asim Ali Shah on Tuesday said that mega wrestling competition was being organized in November with an objective to contribute in the ongoing flood relief operation in the country.

Addressing a press conference and launching ceremony organized at DHA arena Multan, he said that there was a long struggle behind organizing this event, in which 25 international wrestlers from more than 20 countries were participating. He said that wrestling was one of the most favorite sports of the people across world including Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ring of Pakistan Imran Shah said that he visited different countries to aware the people that Pakistan was a safe country. He said that the international wrestlers participated in the Ring of Pakistan event organized in the country which was supported by the people.

Another member of Ring of Pakistan, Dr Ejaz said that four events have been organized in the country while more than 40,000 people attended the last event organized in Islamabad. He said that this event was going to be organized after a pause of two and half years due to Covid-19.

He maintained that besides, the wrestling competition another major event "Strong Man of Pakistan" was being made part of the event in which different people would show their powers by passing through various competitions including weight lifting and others.

The International Wrestler Badshah Khan said that he was visiting Multan first time in life and added that he enjoyed the rich culture of the city of saints. He said that the event would be made successful and it would be acknowledged across the globe.

International wrestler Tiny Iron said that the people of Pakistan were suffering due to the floods adding that the money collected through the Ring of Pakistan competition would be utilized for rehabilitation of flood hit people.

Other international wrestlers Mariah May, Amele Dib and Adam Maxted said that visiting Pakistan was a good experience.

They said that there was a lot of potential in Pakistan and they came here to support people. They said that the people would love the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Marketing DHA Col (retd) Sarfraz said that the event would be made successful adding that the Ring of Pakistan has already organized such events at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. He said that a special funds collection campaign was also being initiated for the help of flood-affectees.

Earlier, the Project Director DHA, Brig Shoaib Kiyani welcomed the international wrestlers and the management of Ring of Pakistan. He said that various events were being organized for recreation of the people of South Punjab. He said that the wrestling compition of November would be a historical event of Multan.