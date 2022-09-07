Wrestling competitions on Sept 16

The district sports department is arranging Rustam-e-Faisalabad wrestling competitions at division level on Sept 16-17

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The district sports department is arranging Rustam-e-Faisalabad wrestling competitions at division level on Sept 16-17.

Official sources said on Wednesday that wrestlers belonging to Faisalabad division would be allowed to take part in the competition.

The interested wrestlers could register their Names with the district and divisional sports office by Sept 10.

The wrestling competitions would be held at wrestler Ustad Shafi of Dijkot Road Complex on Sept 16 and 17.

Final of Rustam-e-Faisalabad will be held on Sept 23.