Wrestling to be held on July 26 in Faisalabad

City Championship 'Desi Wrestling' will be played at Khalid Butt Pehlwan Arena near Kashmir Bridge on July 26, under the aegis of District Wrestling Association

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :City Championship 'Desi Wrestling' will be played at Khalid Butt Pehlwan Arena near Kashmir Bridge on July 26, under the aegis of District Wrestling Association.

According to Secretary General of the Association Muhammad Atif Nomi, the players belong to district Faisalabad will be allowed to participate in the Dangal 'wrestling.