Wrestling trials to be held on July 2

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Wrestling trials will be held on July 2 for selection of Rustam-e-Faisalabad.

A spokesman of District Wrestling Association said that the trials will be organized in Jinnah Wrestling Stadium Sammundri Road near Korian Bridge in which wrestlers belonging to Faisalabad will participate.

After selection of Rustam-e-Faisalabad, the association will also take measures for arranging Rustam-e-Asia Cup 'Desi Dangal', he added.