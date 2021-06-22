UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wrestling Trials To Be Held On July 2

Muhammad Rameez 17 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:34 PM

Wrestling trials to be held on July 2

Wrestling trials will be held on July 2 for selection of Rustam-e-Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Wrestling trials will be held on July 2 for selection of Rustam-e-Faisalabad.

A spokesman of District Wrestling Association said that the trials will be organized in Jinnah Wrestling Stadium Sammundri Road near Korian Bridge in which wrestlers belonging to Faisalabad will participate.

After selection of Rustam-e-Faisalabad, the association will also take measures for arranging Rustam-e-Asia Cup 'Desi Dangal', he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road July

Recent Stories

Introducing reforms mandatory for transparency in ..

13 minutes ago

Moscow Police Detain 3 Men for Making, Selling Fak ..

13 minutes ago

National Assembly panel directs FBR to address GST ..

13 minutes ago

World Test Championship final scoreboard

17 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Will Visit Berlin on July 12 for Ta ..

22 minutes ago

Spain Will Not Allow New Referendum on Catalonia's ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.