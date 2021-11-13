UrduPoint.com

Wrist And Reward As Australia Look To Zampa In T20 World Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:06 PM

Wrist and reward as Australia look to Zampa in T20 World Cup final

Adam Zampa would rather people focus on his leg-spin box of tricks when Australia tackle New Zealand in Sunday's T20 World Cup final

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Adam Zampa would rather people focus on his leg-spin box of tricks when Australia tackle New Zealand in Sunday's T20 World Cup final.

Australia, who have won the 50-over World Cup on a record five occasions, have never triumphed in the final of the sport's shortest format in six attempts.

But the baby-faced Zampa, who stands at just 1.75m (5ft 7ins), is increasingly being tipped as the man to end Australia's drought.

The 29-year-old wrist spinner is the tournament's second highest wicket taker.

His 12 victims in six games have come at an average of 10.91 and an impressive economy rate of just 5.69.

Only Sri Lanka leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga can boast better figures with 16 wickets in eight matches at a 9.75 average and 5.20 economy rate.

Zampa played a crucial role in the semi-final win over Pakistan, dismissing in-form skipper Babar Azam in figures of 1-22 in his four overs.

He had already claimed a career-best 5-19 in the group win over Bangladesh.

"I've always been underestimated," said Zampa who admits to feeding off his relatively low-key status.

"Even as a 15 or 16-year-old growing up in the country, there was always a city guy that's better than me or there's always been someone that turns their leg-spinner more than I do.

"Even after this tournament, there'll be another series that comes up and I'll be underestimated again. I thrive off that."Zampa may have arrived at the World Cup under the radar compared to the likes of high-profile David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, but he is his own man.

On Australia's limited overs tour of England last year, he helped teammates through the rigours of bio-bubble life by passing on his fondness for whisky.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Drought Man David Mitchell Babar Azam Adam Zampa May Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

KP CM inaugurates various development schemes at K ..

KP CM inaugurates various development schemes at Karak

2 minutes ago
 Saudi launches first women's football league

Saudi launches first women's football league

2 minutes ago
 Southgate to rotate team as England eye World Cup ..

Southgate to rotate team as England eye World Cup berth

2 minutes ago
 Duterte to Run for Vice President of Philippines i ..

Duterte to Run for Vice President of Philippines in 2022 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Muttaqi leaves for Kabul after two-day visit

Muttaqi leaves for Kabul after two-day visit

20 minutes ago
 COP26 draft deal 'moves things forward for everyon ..

COP26 draft deal 'moves things forward for everyone': UK presidency

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.