Wrist and reward as Australia look to Zampa in T20 World Cup final

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Adam Zampa would rather people focus on his leg-spin box of tricks when Australia tackle New Zealand in Sunday's T20 World Cup final.

Australia, who have won the 50-over World Cup on a record five occasions, have never triumphed in the final of the sport's shortest format in six attempts.

But the baby-faced Zampa, who stands at just 1.75m (5ft 7ins), is increasingly being tipped as the man to end Australia's drought.

The 29-year-old wrist spinner is the tournament's second highest wicket taker.

His 12 victims in six games have come at an average of 10.91 and an impressive economy rate of just 5.69.

Only Sri Lanka leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga can boast better figures with 16 wickets in eight matches at a 9.75 average and 5.20 economy rate.

Zampa played a crucial role in the semi-final win over Pakistan, dismissing in-form skipper Babar Azam in figures of 1-22 in his four overs.

He had already claimed a career-best 5-19 in the group win over Bangladesh.

"I've always been underestimated," said Zampa who admits to feeding off his relatively low-key status.

"Even as a 15 or 16-year-old growing up in the country, there was always a city guy that's better than me or there's always been someone that turns their leg-spinner more than I do.

"Even after this tournament, there'll be another series that comes up and I'll be underestimated again. I thrive off that."Zampa may have arrived at the World Cup under the radar compared to the likes of high-profile David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, but he is his own man.

On Australia's limited overs tour of England last year, he helped teammates through the rigours of bio-bubble life by passing on his fondness for whisky.