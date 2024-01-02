Wrist problem hinders Djokovic as Serbia squeeze into quarters

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Novak Djokovic led Serbia into the quarter-finals of the United Cup on Tuesday despite struggling with a sore right wrist which required on-court treatment.

The world number one dropped a set in grinding past the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1 and required several visits from the trainer.

He did not take part in the deciding mixed doubles, instead watching from the team bench as Olga Danilovic and Hamad Medjedovic defeated Czech pair Miriam Kolodziejova and Petr Nouza 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10-8.

It put Serbia into a last-eight clash with Australia on Wednesday.

The result means that defending champions the United States are out, with one more day of play in Perth to go before the event shifts to its weekend finish in Sydney.

"I managed to play through the wrist problem," 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said of his wrist issue, which comes barely a week ahead of the Australian Open.

"It's not the first nor the last time," he said. "These things happen. I have to manage it and find a solution.

"I finished the match, now we'll see what happens."

Czech Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova started the tie by defeating Danilovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, handing Djokovic a comeback assignment as he took on Lehecka to take it to the deciding doubles.

"It was amazing, I didn't have luck in singles but thank god we have Novak with us," Danilovic said after sending Serbia through.

"Hamad and I came back, we fought so hard. I"m happy to get the win and go into the quarter-finals."

The 113th-ranked Medjedovic added: "I know how tired Olga was, she gave everything she could, and did it for us."

Poland will face China in the other Perth quarter-final on Wednesday.