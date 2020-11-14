‘Written-assurance sought from BCCI for ICC events’: Ehsan Mani

(@fidahassanain)

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mnai says they have gotten clear assurance from BCCI but we have asked them for written assurance for issuance of visas for T20 World next year.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani said they got clear assurance from the BCCI in ICC meetings that Pakistan would be provided visa to travel to India for upcoming mega events.

Talking to a tv, Ehsan Mani said that but they asked BCCI for written confirmation by end of this year, so that they could plan travel to India.

India is going to host T20 World Cup next year.

“BCCI should facilitate Pakistan team for the mega events scheduled in India next year,” said Ehsan Mani in his interview.

He said that this matter was also discussed in one of the ICC meetings as well.

Mani said that these events would be of ICC and Pakistan had right to be part of these events even in India.

However, he expressed some doubts over possibility of T20 World cup next year in India due to Covid-19 situation.

“I’m not sure if India would be able to hold these events or not because of prevailing situation of Covid-19,” said Mani.

After T20 World Cup in 2021, India is also scheduled to host the 50-mega event in 2023.