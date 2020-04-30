UrduPoint.com
WSF Appoints PSA To Oversee Communications

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:08 PM

WSF appoints PSA to oversee communications

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has appointed the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to oversee its communications efforts following a restructuring of the organisation's PR, media and marketing activities, which would come into effect from May 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Squash Federation (WSF) has appointed the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to oversee its communications efforts following a restructuring of the organisation's PR, media and marketing activities, which would come into effect from May 1.

The appointment of PSA to oversee the WSF's communications efforts would see the two organisations collaborate further to grow the profile of the sport and WSF's digital channels, while the PSA will also assist in the promotion of major WSF tournaments across the globe, said a press release issued here.

Howard Harding, WSF World Media Director since 1996, would help with the transition until the end of June.

"I would like to thank Howard most sincerely for his unwavering commitment to the promotion of the World Squash Federation over the years.

He has epitomised the communications of the sport, its players and different stakeholders with the sole purpose to enhance the sport he has cherished. I wish him all the best in his endeavour with www.

squashinfo.com," said WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie.

"I'm greatly delighted to join forces with PSA to benefit from their highly recognised expertise, enhance the communication and marketing of WSF activities and better promote the stories of our National Federation members." PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough said, "PSA and WSF share a number of common goals and they are pleased to be playing an active role in increasing squash's visibility and profile beyond the professional game." Harding said, "I am proud of the contribution I have made over the 23 plus years in trying to keep news of the sport in the forefront of the world's media".

"But as I approach my 75th birthday, and with a new regime at the WSF, I feel it's time to stand down from the role".

"I look forward to being able to devote my squash energies full-time into further developing my website www.squashinfo.com which contains comprehensive statistics relating to the sport's events and players," he said.

