WSF, GEF Collaborate To Bring Squash Into E-sports World

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The World Squash Federation (WSF) has joined as a member of the Global Esports Federation (GEF) in a move that would see the two organisations collaborate to bring squash into the esports world.

WSF and GEF would work together with Refract GEF's Global Partner for Interactive Technology to develop innovative technology which would develop squash's presence in the esports sector and promote the sport to a new audience, said a press release issued here.

The WSF was the latest International Sports Federation to partner with GEF, joining World Taekwondo and the International Tennis Federation.

"The inclusion of the WSF as a member of the GEF presents new opportunities for the sport to evolve," said WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie.

"Squash is already one of the most entertaining racket sports in the world with players recognise for their outstanding athleticism and stamina.

Working with the right partners, including technologists and publishers within the esports community and the GEF, will allow our passionate squash community to strongly engage with esports and inspire a new generation of squash players and spectators," he said.

GEF President Chris Chan said the addition of new International Federation members was testament to the vital work the GEF has put in to develop the community and connection among esports, active esports, and traditional sport.

"We anticipate greater collaboration among our members and partners in developing initiatives that are in service to the esports community through this #worldconnected platform," he said.

