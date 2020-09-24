WSF gives anti-doping program to ITA

The World Squash Federation (WSF) would delegate the anti-doping program to the International Testing Agency (ITA) in January 2021, including results management and the development of an education plan for its athletes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The World Squash Federation (WSF) would delegate the anti-doping program to the International Testing Agency (ITA) in January 2021, including results management and the development of an education plan for its athletes.

From January 2021 onwards, the ITA would take over the entire anti-doping programme from the WSF and run it independently, said a press release issued here.

Under the four-year contract, the ITA would organise all testing activities (in- and out-of-competition) for the federation driven by an intelligent test distribution plan based on a comprehensive risk assessment.

Furthermore, the ITA would be responsible for WSF's whereabouts management, the Athlete Biological Passport administration, the verification and issuing of Therapeutic Use Exemptions and all results management.

A review of the existing WSF anti-doping rules by the ITA would support the process of ensuring that they are fully compliant with the requirements of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code.

The ITA would also develop an education curriculum for squash athletes and will hold awareness-raising webinars tailored to the sport.

Benjamin Cohen, Director General ITA said we look forward to this partnership for clean sport and would work hard to protect squash along with its values of sportsmanship. "We will make sure that we live up to it by protecting their athletes, leagues and close to 150 Member federations."WSF Chief Executive William Louis-Marie said, "Maintaining a level playing field and providing education for our players is of the utmost importance for us and working with the International Testing Agency will provide the perfect conditions to allow squash to thrive in the coming years."WSF Anti Doping Commission and Medical Commission Chair, Dr. Anne Smith, said, "I am looking forward to working with ITA closely over the course of this four-year contract to ensure all anti-doping activities go smoothly in the best interests of the athletes and all concerned."