WSF Launches Website To Celebrate Commonwealth Legacy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The World Squash Federation (WSF), as part of the Squash United by Birmingham 2022 group, has launched squashcommonwealth.com, a website to help share the incredible community, legacy and development work being delivered for the game.

Squashcommonwealth.com was designed and created by Squash United to share the work being delivered for squash by members of the group and extending to Commonwealth nations around the world, said a press release issued here.

The website features detailed information about the community and legacy projects underway in the lead up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - such as the Birmingham New Street Court event and community roadshows - as well as athlete profiles of competing players, the history of squash at the Games and interviews with Commonwealth squash legends past and present.

Mark Williams, CEO of England Squash, said, "We needed a highly visible platform to share and promote the excellent work of the Squash United group.

This brand-new website is a brilliant way to bring together all the information about the many activities we are undertaking together and will help the whole squash community shout about the amazing work being done to promote and grow the game. For those new to squash, it provides the ideal resource to find out about the sport, the Commonwealth Games and crucially, how they can get involved in our brilliant game themselves."Zena Wooldridge OBE, President of World Squash, expressed her enthusiasm for the new website and its anticipated impact: "This bespoke website is the next exciting phase of the Squash United legacy project, a fabulous platform to showcase the impressive development work being driven by the Squash United group. The website is also a valuable launch-pad to unite Commonwealth squash nations behind the legacy project, so they too are able to use the Birmingham Games as a catalyst to grow the sport and inspire a new generation of squash enthusiasts."

