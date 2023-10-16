Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

WSF, PSA overjoyed for inclusion of squash in LA28 Olympic Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The World Squash Federation (WSF), US Squash and the Professional Squash Association (PSA) has welcomed the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to include squash in the LA28 Olympic Games.

WSF, US Squash and PSA extend their gratitude to the Organising Committee of the LA28 Olympic Games and the IOC for recognising the value that squash brings to the Olympic Games, said a press release.

Squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games would help the IOC and LA28 advance its mission to “deliver an unparalleled experience” for athletes, fans, and the entire sports community. Squash will also leave a positive and lasting legacy in the Los Angeles community where youth in the region will have the access and opportunity to play and compete in the sport for generations to come.

This momentous decision provides squash’s world-class athletes the opportunity to compete on the biggest sporting stage in the world, with two medal events – men’s and women’s singles competitions.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge said, "On behalf of the entire global squash community, I would like to express my immense delight at squash’s inclusion in the LA28 Olympic Games. Squash is an amazingly dynamic, diverse and demanding sport that is perfectly suited for the Olympic Games.”

US Squash Chief Executive Kevin Klipstein said, “Being part of the Olympic Games has been a long-held goal for the squash community, and inclusion will serve as a catalyst to increase awareness of what is already a major participatory sport globally with a long and diverse history.”

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough said, “This inclusion marks a significant milestone in squash’s journey, and I look forward to watching our players inspire the world with their incredible skill and athleticism on the biggest stage of all.”

Additional details on the LA28 Olympic Games sporting schedule would be announced by the LA28 Organising Committee.

