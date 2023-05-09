WSF renews partnership with Dunlop

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The World Squash Federation (WSF) has renewed the three-year deal with Dunlop for continuing to be the official ball of all WSF Championships and Continental Federation Championships, including at the junior, senior, and masters levels.

The new agreement would also see Dunlop providing squash balls to Continental Federations, with the WSF and Dunlop to further collaborate on a 'Right Ball' campaign and explore partnership opportunities on the WSF's free streaming platform, World Squash.Tv, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The partnership was signed during last month's British Open, which successfully returned to Birmingham as part of squash's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games legacy.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge said, "It's a special occasion to sign this agreement as Dunlop celebrates its centenary in squash.

The longevity of our partnership with Dunlop is so important to WSF and its Continental Federations." "Our WSF strategy is built on partnership and presents opportunities to work with Dunlop on some exciting new projects." Steve Heatley, Global Category Manager for Dunlop Squash, said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with the WSF for a further three years as the 'Official Squash Ball'. Dunlop has enjoyed a close and successful partnership with the WSF as the World's No1 Ball and 2023 sees us reach a 50-year anniversary as the official ball of the WSF (formally ISRF).""We continue to invest in the great game of Squash at all levels and are excited to work with the WSF on future developments in order to help build participation numbers across the world."