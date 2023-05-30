WSF Squash World Cup squads named

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The squads for the 2023 WSF Squash World Cup to take place at the Chennai's Express Avenue Mall from June 13 to 17 have been announced.

The Squash World Cup was an international tournament in which national team squads represented by two men and two women play ties of four matches against each other.

Action from the Squash World Cup would be streamed for free on worldsquash.tv and the Olympic Channel, while people wishing to attend in person can apply for free tickets by sending an email to office@indiasquash.com, said a press release.

Representing the hosts would be a squad comprised of Commonwealth Games medallists Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa, alongside Chennai native Abhay Singh and 2019 South Asian Games champion Tanvi Khanna.

Joining them would be some of the world's best up-and-coming players, including Japan's rising star and winner of the MVP award at the 2022 Women's World Team Championship Satomi Watanabe and highly rated young Egyptian talent Aly Abou Eleinen.

Squads, 2023 SDAT Squash World Cup- Australia: Nicholas Calvert, Alexandra Haydon, Jessica Turnbull, Joseph White.

Colombia: Laura Tovar, Catalina Peláez, Felipe Tovar, Alfonso Marroquín.

Egypt: Fayrouz Aboelkheir, Kenzy Ayman, Karim El Hammamy, Aly Abou Eleinen.

Hong Kong, China: Heylie Fung, Toby Tse, Andes Ling, Chung Yat Long.

India: Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh.

Japan: Satomi Watanabe, Akari Midorikawa, Tomotaka Endo, Ryunosuke Tsukue.

Malaysia: Aira Azman, Yee Xin Ying, Darren Pragasm, Sai Hung Ong.

South Africa: Lizelle Muller, Hayley Ward, Dewald van Niekerk, Tristen Worth.