A team of experts from World Squash Federation (WSF) is likely to visit Pakistan to assess the available facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad for holding the 2021 World Junior Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):A team of experts from World Squash Federation (WSF) is likely to visit Pakistan to assess the available facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad for holding the 2021 World Junior Championship.

"The WSF can send its team of experts if it deemed appropriate to inspect our squash facilities to hold the event," Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Group Captain Tahir Sultan told APP on Monday.

He said Pakistan as well as several other countries had placed the bid with WSF to host the championship.

"We've not be given the dates of the visit but it is their (WSF) rule to send a team of experts to assess the facilities in a country that places a bid for the event," he said.

He said that it was also the prerogative of WSF to allot the event or not to a country adding that the federation was hopeful that Pakistan would be chosen to hold the championship.

Tahir said that PSF had submitted all the necessary material with the WSF to host the championship wherein around 150 to 200 players from different countries of the world would be seen in action.

Pakistan last staged the championship in 2004, meaning if the PSF succeeds in winning the bid it will be after around 17 years that the squash lovers in Pakistan will get the opportunity to witness a huge number of international players, displaying their skills at this level. "If allotted the event we will prove that we are a great host nation with great squash facilities," Tahir added.

Earlier, the federation had also won the bid to host the Asian Senior Individual Championship in 2021.