ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships would be held at Melbourne sports Centres (MSAC) from July 18 to 29.

The event would include a junior men's and women's individual tournament, as well as the junior women's team championships, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Squash Australia CEO Robert Donaghue said, "We are extremely excited to be hosting the World Junior Championships right here in our backyard. This event is not only a key step in our 22-26 strategic plan, but it is also the ideal way to kick off a decade of sport leading up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria." "Being able to showcase the best junior squash talent from nations all over the world is truly a unique opportunity that not only excites the squash community but also our own junior athletes, many of whom are aiming to compete in the Commonwealth Games," he added.

Australia is considered a traditional powerhouse of the game, winning a total of 13 junior championships across the men's, women's and team events.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge expressed her excitement at the championships returning to Australia. "Bringing these Junior World Championships to Melbourne contributes to the positive momentum we see behind Squash Australia's growth and performance strategies. WSF is delighted to bring a World Championship back to Australia as part of an exciting decade ahead for major events in Australia," Wooldridge said.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos said, "Victoria is the epicentre of Australian sport, playing host to a roll call of major events that attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the state." "Hosting another fantastic international event means another boost to local jobs and businesses with hundreds of players, coaches and supporters visiting Melbourne."Squash & Racquetball Victoria President and former world number one Sarah Fitz-Gerald was thrilled to see the event coming to Melbourne, having been the 1987 World Junior Champion.