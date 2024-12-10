WSF World Team Squash C'ship: Unbeaten Pakistan Qualify For Playoffs
Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan’s squash team continued stellar performance at the WSF World Team Squash Championship, defeating Italy 3-0 in their final pool match to finish unbeaten in Pool H in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday.
The comprehensive win saw Pakistan securing the top spot in their group with 6 points, earning a well-deserved place in the playoffs, according to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation.
In the match against Italy, Pakistan players showcased their complete dominance.
Muhammad Asim Khan delivered a confident start, defeating Omar Zaki Masoud in straight sets 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 in just 33 minutes.
Nasir Iqbal followed with a crushing victory over Daniele De Bartolomeo, conceding only four points across three sets 11-2, 11-1, 11-1, wrapping up his match in a mere 19 minutes.
Noor Zaman sealed the clean sweep with another straight-set win against Lorenzo Staurengo, taking 24 minutes to finish the match at 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.
Earlier, on Monday Pakistan secured back-to-back wins against Peru and Hong Kong, China.
In the match against Peru Pakistan earned a 2-1 victory.
Asim Khan lost to world-class player Diego Elias in straight sets 4-11, 2-11, 3-11 (21m).
Noor Zaman battled hard to defeat Rafael Galvez in a five-game thriller 11-1, 11-4, 13-15, 11-13, 13-11 (58m).
Nasir Iqbal showcased his experience with a clinical win over Alonso Escudero, 11-3, 11-4, 11-2 (23m).
In the match against Hong Kong, China the team also registered a 2-1 win.
Asim Khan fell to Alex Lau in an intense five-setter 5-11, 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 4-11 (64m).
Noor Zaman rallied to defeat Henry Leung in another five-game battle 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4, 11-6 (44m).
Nasir Iqbal secured victory with a commanding performance, beating Chi Him Wong 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 (31m).
APP/msr-kah
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today5 hours ago
-
PHF announces 2nd COAS inter-club hockey championship from Dec 2019 hours ago
-
ICP commends national blind cricket team21 hours ago
-
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy 202521 hours ago
-
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series21 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games 2024 set to take place in Islamabad1 day ago
-
Pak Shaheen Football Club qualifies for semi finals1 day ago
-
Murree snowfall, Rescue-1122 put on high alert1 day ago
-
M Ali Larosh bags National Badminton Championship title1 day ago
-
Dijkot Sports Complex renovated, activities to resume soon2 days ago
-
Pakistan's Rayyan wins 16th Redtone Int'l Junior Squash C'ship2 days ago
-
2nd Commissioner Karachi sports festival to commence from Dec 102 days ago