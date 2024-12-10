Open Menu

WSF World Team Squash C'ship: Unbeaten Pakistan Qualify For Playoffs

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

WSF World Team Squash C'ship: Unbeaten Pakistan qualify for playoffs

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan’s squash team continued stellar performance at the WSF World Team Squash Championship, defeating Italy 3-0 in their final pool match to finish unbeaten in Pool H in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday.

The comprehensive win saw Pakistan securing the top spot in their group with 6 points, earning a well-deserved place in the playoffs, according to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation.

In the match against Italy, Pakistan players showcased their complete dominance.

Muhammad Asim Khan delivered a confident start, defeating Omar Zaki Masoud in straight sets 11-8, 11-4, 11-7 in just 33 minutes.

Nasir Iqbal followed with a crushing victory over Daniele De Bartolomeo, conceding only four points across three sets 11-2, 11-1, 11-1, wrapping up his match in a mere 19 minutes.

Noor Zaman sealed the clean sweep with another straight-set win against Lorenzo Staurengo, taking 24 minutes to finish the match at 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.

Earlier, on Monday Pakistan secured back-to-back wins against Peru and Hong Kong, China.

In the match against Peru Pakistan earned a 2-1 victory.

Asim Khan lost to world-class player Diego Elias in straight sets 4-11, 2-11, 3-11 (21m).

Noor Zaman battled hard to defeat Rafael Galvez in a five-game thriller 11-1, 11-4, 13-15, 11-13, 13-11 (58m).

Nasir Iqbal showcased his experience with a clinical win over Alonso Escudero, 11-3, 11-4, 11-2 (23m).

In the match against Hong Kong, China the team also registered a 2-1 win.

Asim Khan fell to Alex Lau in an intense five-setter 5-11, 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 4-11 (64m).

Noor Zaman rallied to defeat Henry Leung in another five-game battle 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4, 11-6 (44m).

Nasir Iqbal secured victory with a commanding performance, beating Chi Him Wong 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 (31m).

APP/msr-kah

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World China Hong Kong Italy Peru Top

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

2 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

2 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

6 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

6 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

8 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

20 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

20 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports