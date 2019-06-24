UrduPoint.com
WSFP Holds Figure Skating Training Camp

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:07 PM

With an aim to train young boys and girls in winter sports, the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) organized a 3-day figure skating training camp here at Safa Gold Mall

A UAE-based Pakistani sensation, Mallak Faisal alongside her mother and mentor Ms Nesrien Saadawi arrived in Pakistan on the invitation of WSFP and gave training to the young enthusiasts to excel in this exhilarating sport, said a press release issued here.

Around 70 novice players from various age categories availed the training free of cost. A similar camp will also be arranged in Karachi in the last week of this month to harness the potential of young talent.

WSFP under the auspices of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is striving to flourish winter sports in the country.

Eager participation of the youth of our country in this healthy and exciting activity is a sign of huge potential in winter sports.

WSFP also plans to open a full scale indoor Simulator in Karachi to facilitate the winter sport lovers from Southern chapter.

Moreover, to promote ice hockey, ice skating and figure skating in the snowy regions of the country, it has also planned to develop ice skating rinks in the winter season over various frozen lakes, scattered around Gilgit, Skardu and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

