UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTA And ATP Postpone All Events Until July 13

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:31 PM

WTA and ATP postpone all events until July 13

Professional tennis ruling bodies WTA and ATP have postponed all their tournaments until July 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement released on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Professional tennis ruling bodies WTA and ATP have postponed all their tournaments until July 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The suspended tournaments include ATP events in Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart, London-Queen's, Halle, Mallorca, Eastbourne, as well as the WTA events in Hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Birmingham, Berlin, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg, in addition to the Wimbledon Grand Slam.

"This was a decision that the WTA and our members did not take lightly, however we remain vigilant in protecting the health and safety of our players, staff and fans," WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said.

"While we share in the disappointment of the season's further postponement, our priority remains to support each other during this unprecedented time and work together as a sport in preparation of our return to play," he added.

"Health and safety remains the top priority as we navigate the challenges ahead in these unprecedented times, and we will do everything we can for the Tour to resume at the earliest opportunity once it is safe to do so," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi echoed.

Related Topics

Tennis Stuttgart Berlin Nottingham Birmingham July All Share Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Korean Air to suspend flights to Washington amid v ..

2 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi turns blue for Autism Awareness Mont ..

18 minutes ago

First day 100,000 youth registered with 'Corona Ti ..

2 minutes ago

Boateng fined for leaving Munich and visiting sick ..

2 minutes ago

PIA 777 aircraft brings 14 tonnes safety equipment ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR donates fully equipped ambulances to KP

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.