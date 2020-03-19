UrduPoint.com
WTA And ATP Postpone All Events Until June 7

Muhammad Rameez 14 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:16 PM

WTA and ATP postpone all events until June 7

WTA and ATP have postponed all their tournaments until June 7 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according a statement released on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :WTA and ATP have postponed all their tournaments until June 7 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according a statement released on Wednesday.

According to these two tennis associations, the suspended events include the combined ATP/WTA tournaments in Madrid and Rome, the WTA events in Strasbourg and Rabat and ATP events in Munich, Estoril, Geneva and Lyon.

Due to the continuing outbreak of COVID-19, all WTA and ATP tournaments through June 7 will not be held as scheduled. "The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to professional tennis demand greater collaboration than ever from everyone in the tennis community, in order for the sport to move forward collectively in the best interest of players, tournaments and fans," announced in the statement.

"We are assessing all options related to preserving and maximizing the tennis Calendar based on various return dates for the Tours, which remains unknown at this time. We are committed to working through these matters with our player and tournament members, and the other governing bodies, in the weeks and months ahead."Additionally, others tennis associations include ITF, AELTC, Tennis Australia, and USTA also consider that they need to stay together and all decisions related to the impact of the corona-virus require appropriate consultation and review with the stakeholders in the game.

